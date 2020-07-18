August Alsina Addresses Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘Nobody Preyed on Me’

August Alsina has spoken up about his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith and says he has no regrets.

In an in-depth interview with Vulture’s Craig Jenkins, the R&B singer opened up about his life in a post-the drama, and revealed that he didn’t watch it Jada’s Red Table talk with Will Smith.

Asked if he he would change a thing about all that happened, he said, “Nobody preyed on me or was a predator towards me…Every lesson man, every, every relationship, every experience is a blessing. You learn from it, whether good or bad. I could never say that I regret being given the gift of experience and love. It’s a lesson.”

Asked about the Smith family. “I love all of them. They’ve been my family, and there’s a lot of history there,” he said. “They’re beautiful people. They’re beautiful spirits. They really are.”

He even defended Jada’s much criticized use of the word “entanglement.” “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that,” he said. “I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

Then he explained why he decided to disclose the relationship when he did. “People looked at me as this problematic guy who was super reckless, like I’m pushing up on someone’s wife,” he said. “That started to really eat at my soul, but deeper than that, it started to fuck with my partnerships and business relationships and money because of people seeing me as this reckless guy who’s, like, publicly announcing his love and pushing up on somebody’s wife, quote, unquote…That’s really the only reason I felt the need to speak my truth.”

And when Craig later asked August to address his fight with Keke Palmer, he said, “I would dive into that with you, but I literally can’t give her any of my energy at this point in my life. I will say is that covert narcissism exists…People will throw stones and hide their hands and then get back and play victim.”

