Audu Ogbe named new ACF chairman

Former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe has emerged the Chairman of the apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Also, a former Minister of State for Power and Steel, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu emerged Secretary-General of the forum.

The names of the new leadership were released to the General Assembly of the forum in Kaduna on Tuesday, by Lt. General MI Wushishi and Malam Bukar Zarma Chairman and Secretary of the leadership selection committee.

Names of the duo and other members of the National Working Committee were however ratified and adopted accordingly.

Ambassador Dr Shehu Malami, Senator Fred Orti and Ambassador Ibrahim Mai Sule equally emerged the new Board of Trustees’ Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively.

Earlier, the General Assembly was briefed on the postponed celebration of the 20th anniversary of the forum.

The General Assembly was presided over by the immediate past BoT Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Fika.