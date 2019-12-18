AUDIO + VIDEO: Isat – On Time

After the massive success and reception of the single “Lovin” Ace Familia’s Multi-talented Sierra Leone’s UK based Afrobeat, Dancehall, and Pop sensation Isat decided to gift her fans with one more single titled “ON TIME” with audio/visuals for the year 2019.

Everything in life happens On Time, it might not be when you expect it but it will happen when it’s supposed to. “On Time” by Isat shows us just that falling in love can feel so unexpected but the truth is that it always happens On Time.

The song was produced by Delirious production, the video was shot by Chiba Visuals and directed by Kay Da Ace for Ace Familia (c) 2019.

“On Time” by Isat is available on all digital platforms for streaming and downloads and it promises to rock airwaves worldwide.

Watch, listen, download, share and comment. Follow Isat @officialisat on social media platforms.