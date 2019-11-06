Audio Release: Uganda’s Vinka and Romania’s Inna Release Global Smash Single, ‘Bebe’

INNA & VINKA released their new single, “Bebe”, to a global audience and premiere events across Africa, Europe and the USA. “Bebe” is an instant smash hit, a song composed with French, Swahili, Luganda and English lyrics, written by Inna and Vinka, Marco & Seba, Theea Minculescu, O’mara Nicholas Bonique and Shena Skies. The track was produced by Marco & Seba, with whom INNA has collaborated with on some of her biggest global mega hits: ”Ruleta”, ”Nirvana”, ”Yalla”, and also ”Hot”, ”Sun is Up” or ”Gimme Gimme” and consulting producer Benon Mugumbya, the super-producer behind Vinka’s previous myriad of chart topping smash hits.

The “Bebe” music video is set in an urban, stylish setting with cool very well-defined characters, and the two artists express their style and strong personalities through their outfits, style and the track’s message. The music video was directed and shot on location in Bucharest, Romania by NGM Creative (Bogdan Păun and Alexandru Mureșan) and produced by Loops Production. The styling was done by RDstyling, the make-up artists Andra Manea and Anca Buldur and the hairstylists Adonis Enache and Ana Lăzărescu provided the glamourous sparks to Inna and Vinka’s looks with Gucci, Anna Kiki, Jimmy Choo and r13 the brands behind the clothing, shoes, eyewear and accessories.

“I composed ‘Bebe’ in a spontaneous studio session, the melody was ready immediately, the same with the chorus and the entire concept, it all came together very well and then I continued to work on the song with Vinka, Theea and Marco & Seba. I love the result, Vinka fits perfectly into the song’s vibe. Enjoy!”, says INNA.

“When my Tsunami MGMT team brought me the opportunity to work with the amazingly talented INNA I was excited beyond words! Even more so when Inna and I got together in studio in Bucharest and it was just an instant connection. The magic then happened naturally with the fusion between EDM Dance Music coming together with influences from the African continent and then merging French, English, Swahili and Luganda. INNA was really interested to work Swahili and Luganda lyrics into the song and the magic between Inna and me was instantaneous, she’s is such an amazing talent.” Says Vinka.

“We are thrilled with this truly pioneering and historic moment of bridging the worlds of global EDM and Dance Music with sounds, language, music and talent from the African continent and the rest of the world. Vinka and Inna has now made history and broken the mold by connecting and fusing the worlds and sounds of EDM Dance Music and music and influences from the African continent, a new Dance EMD Afro sound and approach that opens the door for a whole new exciting global sound and approach. EDM Afro or ‘ADM’! We are blessed to be part of history and honored to be working with such amazing superstar talent as Vinka and Inna and beyond thrilled for the instant global hit ‘Bebe’ and for what lays ahead…” says Jandre Louw, President & CEO of The Rockstar Group and Tsunami MGMT.

Vinka spent her time in Romania not only to shoot the music video for “Bebe”, but also to participate at ‘The Artist Awards’ alongside Inna, hosted in Piața Mihai Viteazu in Romania, the first edition of the awards celebrating talent, the most relevant artists and content creators. Vinka was one of the standout stars on the red carpet over the two says of awards with her amazing style and completely African designed wardrobe. Vinka was thrilled to take part in the two-day event and is looking forward to returning to Romania.

Vinka is a multi-talented Ugandan-born star singer-songwriter and dancer. Within a very short period Vinka exploded onto the music scene with her Uganda label Swangz Avenue, topped all the major charts and became the leading female artist in Uganda with a string of chart-topping hits behind her. In 2019 to date Vinka released ten smash hit singles that went straight to number one on a myriad of charts across the African continent. With another historic campaign Vinka released a new chart topping single on the 1st Friday of every month to date in 2019 and released 11 number 1 singles to date in 2019 with one single set for release still in December 2019. Some of her chart-topping hits in 2019 include ‘Chips na Ketchup’, ‘Overdose’, ‘Love Doctor’, ‘Sweet Love’, ‘Mpoozi’, ‘Amaaso Remix’, ‘By the Way’, ‘Sure’, ‘Koona’ and ‘Only for You’.

To top 2019 off Vinka signed a worldwide exclusive multi-year global management deal with leading Pan African Talent Management Company Tsunami MGMT, inclusive of a major content deal with the leading Pan African content team Rockstar Television and The Rockstar Group and a major multi album record deal with one of the biggest record labels on the planet, Sony Music Entertainment, as the 4th major Pan African signing for Sony Music to date in this kind of deal alongside other Pan African megastars such as Wizkid, Davido and Alikiba. Vinka is now part of a larger stellar family that includes African stars such as Lira, Amanda Black, C4 Pedro, D’banj, Kwesta, AKA, DJ Maphoriza and the global family of megastars such as Beyonce, Adele, Usher, Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, Christine Aguilera, P!nk, John Legend, Khalid, Mark Ronson, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, SZA, Diana Ross, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Future, Travis Scott, Camilla Cabello to name only a few and Vinka is the 1st Pan African female artist signed to this type of deal.

With an impressive string of hits, numerous awards under her trendy belt and the clubs of Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East already at her feet, INNA is a fierce musical phenomenon. The most exciting new voice in the dance world, the Romanian has blazed through the global charts with hits like “Hot,” “Sun Is Up” and “Déjà vu,” collaborating with the likes of Pitbull, Flo-Rida, Daddy Yankee, Juan Magán, JBalvin, Yandel and reaching the top slots in dozens of countries, from her native Romania to Japan, Mexico, Turkey, Argentina, Spain, Finland, Poland and the U.S. With looks and dance moves that match her musical talent, INNA has won multiple MTV Europe Awards, Romanian Music Awards and RRA Awards and in 2012 became the first and only European female artist to reach 1 billion YouTube views, in addition to boasting 12 million Facebook fans and over 600,000 Twitter followers.

INNA is a brand ambassador to many top brands such as Coca-Cola Romania, Clear Turkey, Huawei Romania, AVON Romania, LIDL Romania and Jaguar Romania. Currently #78 on YouTube’s Artist Chart, INNA has more than 3.7 billion views on YouTube, more than Wisin, Akon, Sean Paul, Madonna, Lana del Rey, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Will.I.Am. Recently, at Milan Fashion Week, Romania was represented at the event through INNA’s track, “Iguana”, the theme song for the Versace spring/summer 2020 show, and became a viral moment, when Jennifer Lopez came out on the catwalk wearing an iconic dress. “I’m so happy to hear my song playing at the Versace show, especially because it is one of my favorite brands. It’s an honor to know that the music I write is appreciated!”, said INNA.