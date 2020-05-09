Audio Money; Dencia Cries Wolf on Philanthropy Towards Africa

Not one shy away from controversies, Dencia is yet again speaking up about issues as she sees them.

The beauty entrepreneur has a bone to pick with so-called philanthropists and their humanitarian donations to Africa. She believes they only make the donations by mouth, but never actually fulfill these obligations.

The Cameroonian singer took to social media to question the authenticity of donations received by the continent from the rest of the world.

According to Dencia, if indeed Africa has been the recipient of such largess as we are made to believe, then the continent would be better off than it is and its citizens millionaire.

Alluding to the selfishness of so-called philantropists, she claims that these “donations: are made in order to get tax breaks and then buried under corporations and holdings belonging to their children.

“All these donations these people allegedly give goes from one of their accounts to their offshore accounts. They collect tax breaks and laugh”.

Do you think Dencia’s opinion of the situation rings true? Share your thoughts in the comments.

