Aubrey Plaza Shames Oscars Awards in New Spirit Awards Promo

The 2019 Oscars still has no host and it is for this reason that comedian Aubrey Plaza decided to roast the Academy in new Spirit Awards promo.

According to THR, the comedian appeared in a promo for the upcoming Independent Spirit Awards, in which she assured viewers that this award will have her as a host, unlike the Academy Awards.

“What do the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards have that the award shows don’t have? An actual fucking host,” the actress says in the promo. “Watch an awards show with a host. Hosted by me, host Aubrey Plaza. I will host,” she further quipped.

Recall that the Academy has yet to select a new host ever since Kevin Hart stepped down in December after facing backlash for controversial, homophobic jokes that resurfaced from his Twitter. And even after Ellen DeGeneres pleaded with him to host the show, he insisted he wouldn’t because he’s “over the moment.”

Now, it appears that the show won’t have a traditional host at all, but rather a rotating cast of stars to introduce various segments, including appearances by members of Marvel’s Avengers franchise.

Meanwhile, the Spirit Awards will take place a day prior to the Academy Awards broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 23.