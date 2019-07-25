Aubrey O’Day Opens up about that Trump Affair

Aubrey O’ Day, a member of defunct music group Danity Kane, recently revealed she had an affair in 2011 with President Donald Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr.

She publicly called him her “ex” for the first time during the season premiere of MTV’s Ex on the Beach — shortly before calling him her “soulmate.”

The alleged affair between O’Day and Trump Jr. came to an abrupt end in 2012 when his wife Vanessa discovered romantic messages on her husband’s phone between the pair.

Trump Jr. and Vanessa announced their split in March 2018, when she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. She has five children with him.

According to her, she claims:

“We both thought we were each other’s soulmates. It’s something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you’re connected as one. I had that with Don.”

This is the first time O’Day is opening up about her relationship after a long time silence.