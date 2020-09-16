Aubameyang signs new 3-year deal with Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended months-long speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract on Tuesday.

Aubameyang’s contract saga had dragged on since last season amid speculation he wanted to play in the glamorous Champions League.

But after an upturn in fortunes under new manager Mikel Arteta, the Gabon forward revealed he had committed his future to Arsenal in a live Instagram stream from the Emirates Stadium.

The deal is reported to be worth £250 000-per-week, with bonuses that could take it beyond £350 000-per-week contract of the club’s highest earner Mesut Ozil.

“Arsenal fans, finally as you know I just signed the thing,” Aubameyang said.

Arsenal confirmed the news themselves on their website in a statement that said: “Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with us!”

Over 100 000 people were watching the announcement via the official Arsenal Instagram account as Aubameyang pledged to follow in the footsteps of Gunners greats like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Ian Wright.

“Everybody knows how special this club is, I have seen incredible players, passionate players, Invincible players,” the 31-year-old said.

“I dream of being one of them, among the best, and staying in the hearts of the fans forever.

“I want to become an Arsenal legend just like Thierry, Wrighty, Adams and Bergkamp – too many to mention.

“I want to leave a legacy, this is where I belong, this is my family.”

Aubameyang moved to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and has scored 72 goals in 111 games in all competitions, including one in Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Fulham on the opening day of the new season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

