Aubameyang sent off as Palace hold Arsenal

Jordan Ayew scored a deflected equaliser as Crystal Palace hold Arsenal 1-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Premier League lunchtime kickoff was marred by more VAR controversy as Arsenal goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off following a review.

Captain Aubameyang had put his side ahead with a well-worked team goal as Mikel Arteta’s side dominated the first half.

But Ayew brought Palace level after the break, his goal-bound effort wrong-footing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno after bouncing off David Luiz.

Aubameyang was then sent off following a lunging tackle which caught Max Meyer on the left ankle.

Referee Paul Tierney had already issued a yellow card, but changed the colour after a lengthy review by the VAR.

Palace and Arsenal remain 9th and 10th on the log respectively following the draw.

