Aubameyang penalty buries United

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a second-half penalty as Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford Sunday.

Aubameyang ended a run of five games without a goal by sending David de Gea the wrong way on 69 minutes after Paul Pogba was adjudge to have fouled Hector Bellerin.

United tried to rally but came no closer to an equaliser than when Donny van de Beek’s cross-shot flicked off Mohamed Elneny and then into the face of goalkeeper Bernd Leno before bouncing to safety off a post.

The Gunners now have 12 points and are up to eighth and United remain in 15th on seven points.

