Aubameyang on the verge of signing 3-year deal at Arsenal

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the cusp of extending his future at the club.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Aubameyang is nearing an agreement on an extension to a deal which is currently due to expire at the end of next season.

Aubameyang scored 22 goals in the Premier League last season and netted twice in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Since his move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, the Gabonese striker has scored 54 goals in 85 Premier League games.

This comes as Willian, 32 looks set to join the Gunners in a three-year deal from Chelsea on a free transfer.

The news of the two contract offers comes a day after the club made a statement revealing their plan to make 55 members of staff redundant, including international recruitment specialist Francis Cagigao.

Arsenal, who will hold meetings with staff on Friday, said one of the key reasons cutbacks are being made is to “maintain investment in the team”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

