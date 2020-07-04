Aubameyang demands £250K per week to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly demanded a new three-year deal worth £250,000-a-week to extend his stay at the north London club.

According to ESPN, Aubameyang, 31, is open to remaining at Arsenal with his current contract expiring in 2021.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund striker wants to be tied down to the North Londoners until 2023 and his weekly £180k increased to £250k.

It is understood that Arsenal’s priority is to keep Aubameyang past the end of the next season.

It means he is likely to get his salary upgrade, which would still leave him £100k shy of Mesut Ozil’s £350k weekly package.

Aubameyang proved his importance to Arsenal by becoming the fastest player to reach 50 goals for the club with a strike in the 4-0 win over Norwich City.

Manchester United were believed to be one of many interested teams, including Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan, tracking his situation.

But Arsenal have always had Aubameyang in their plans for the next few campaigns.

And boss Arteta recently urged Arsenal to do everything in their power to keep Aubameyang at the club this summer.

