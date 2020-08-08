Aubameyang beats Saka to Arsenal Player of the Season Award

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been voted Arsenal’s 2019/2020 Player of the Season, finishing ahead of goalkeeper Bernd Leno and youngster Bukayo Saka who were second and third respectively.

The announcement comes amid reports that the 31-year-old striker is about to extend his stay at the Emirates by three more years in a bumper deal.

In a statement Saturday, Arsenal said Aubameyang, who has enjoyed another sensational campaign in red and white, claimed 74 per cent of the votes cast after finishing once more as the club’s top scorer, with 29 goals to his name in all competitions.

The Gabon skipper Also, guided his side to their 14th Emirates FA Cup by following his semi-final brace against Manchester City with another two strikes against Chelsea in the final as the Gunners book a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

