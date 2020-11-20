‘Attending night vigils is witchcraft’ – Kemi Olunloyo

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on ‘Attending night vigils is witchcraft’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has said that those who attend church night vigils are practising witchcraft.

Olunloyo stated this on Twitter to draw attention to the ‘disturbance’ generated by the activities of a church down the street where she lives.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote:

“If u or your family members attend church night vigils, you are legitimately practising witchcraft. 

“God is everywhere at all hours.

“Going out to church or staying up to pray at the dead of the night is unnecessary. 

“Pray anytime, not in darkness.

“The church down the street is disturbing us now.”

,

Related Posts

Mozambique dismisses instructors for impregnating over 15 police trainees

November 20, 2020

Crude oil discovered in Benue trough – NNPC

November 20, 2020

Tanzanian Govt dragged to court over ban on pregnant schoolgirls

November 20, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply