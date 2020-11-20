‘Attending night vigils is witchcraft’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has said that those who attend church night vigils are practising witchcraft.

Olunloyo stated this on Twitter to draw attention to the ‘disturbance’ generated by the activities of a church down the street where she lives.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote:

“If u or your family members attend church night vigils, you are legitimately practising witchcraft.

“God is everywhere at all hours.

“Going out to church or staying up to pray at the dead of the night is unnecessary.

“Pray anytime, not in darkness.

“The church down the street is disturbing us now.”

