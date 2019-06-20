Attack on Nigerians: Abike Dabiri Accuses Ghana of Xenophobia [Video]

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the unrelenting attack on Nigerians in Ghana as xenophobia.

In an upsurge in violence against Nigerians in the West African country, some youths were reported to have raided spare parts shops belonging to Nigerian nationals.

Also several Ghanaian media outlets increased media attack on Nigerians labeling them as criminals.

Reacting in an interview with Ghanaian broadcast station JoyTV, Dabiri-Erewa warned that the ill-treatment of Nigerians in Ghana could adversely affect the diplomatic ties between the two West Africa countries.

She shared a snippet of the interview on her verified Twitter handle @abikedabiri on Thursday morning.

“What you are doing actually is xenophobia,” she told her Ghanaian interviewer.

“And I’m telling you it will not augur well for Africa. We shouldn’t go back to the dark days. We should look at working together and building our continent. What you are doing is xenophobia and I tell you remember in South Africa it affected everybody, even Ghana. So if you want to go back to those days it’s a sad commentary for Africa,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

My engagement with JoyTVNews, Ghana on the maltreatment of Nigerians in Ghana.

Link to full video: https://t.co/2h02MTlCzS pic.twitter.com/wCx3L8KtSo — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) June 20, 2019