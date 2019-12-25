‘Attack on Jonathan’s home an assassination attempt’ – Ijaw Youths

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has condemned the attack, declaring the circumstances surrounding the incident showed the hoodlums were out to assassinate Jonathan.

President of IYC, Eric Omare, asked security agencies to unmask the identities of the attackers and bring them to justice.

Omare said:

“The Ijaw Youth Council has condemned the attack on the Othuke residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the early hours of Tuesday, December 24, 2019 by unknown gun.

“The circumstances of the attack especially considering the fact that the former President just left his house before the attack clearly show that the attackers were out to assassinate the former President.

“This is totally unacceptable to the Ijaw youths and Ijaw nation in general and the perpetrators must be brought to book.

“We sympathise with the family of the soldier who was killed during this dastardly attack.

“The IYC calls on the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, take all necessary steps to bring to justice those behind this despicable attack on the residence of former President Jonathan”.