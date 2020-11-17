ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic, Medvedev win

Top seed Novak Djokovic started his bid for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title with a dismantling of Argentine debutant Diego Schwartzman.

The 33-year-old Serb, who has not won the event since 2015, eased to a 6-3 6-1 victory at the O2 Arena in London.

In Monday’s evening session, Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev earned his first ATP Finals match win by beating German fifth seed Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev lost all his group matches in 2019, but began with a 6-3 6-4 win.

The season-ending event is being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Later today, Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal takes on Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem in Group London 2020.

Both players won their opening matches on Sunday, meaning Russian debutant Andrey Rublev and Greece’s defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas search for their first wins when they play in the evening session.

