ATP Finals: Tsitsipas shocks Federer , to face Thiem in Final

Stefanos Tsitsipas shocked six-time champion Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the ATP Finals in his tournament debut on Saturday.

The Greek sixth seed, 17 years younger than his 38-year-old opponent, beat the Swiss at the Australian Open but had fallen to him twice since then.

Federer was unrecognisable from the player who dominated Novak Djokovic in his final round-robin match, struggling on serve and hitting a total of 26 unforced errors compared with just five against the Serbian.

But Tsitsipas belied his years with a performance full of confidence and grit, saving 11 out of 12 break points during the match.

“I’m so proud of myself today, a great performance and once again the people were great,” he said.

“I really enjoyed myself on the court and sometimes in matches like these you wonder how you recover from difficulties and break point down.

“It is a mental struggle and I’m proud how many I saved today, I was trying not to give an easy time to Roger. He was playing well.”

Federer, who was shaken by his two fluffed smashes, rued his missed chances.

“I’m frustrated I couldn’t play better, and when I did and fought my way back, I threw it away again,” said the Swiss.

Dominic Thiem was at his dominant best as he dismantled defending champion Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-3 to storm into the final of the season-ending ATP finals.

Austrian Thiem will face Tsitsipas on Sunday for the top prize at London’s O2 Arena.