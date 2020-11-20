ATP Finals: Nadal beats Tsitsipas to reach last four

Rafael Nadal kept alive his hopes of a first ATP Finals title on Thursday, beating defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in London to qualify for the last four.

The Spaniard, whose haul of 86 singles titles includes just one on indoor hard courts, is chasing the biggest prize missing from his resume at the eight-man elite event.

The 34-year-old has qualified for the ATP Finals for a record 16 consecutive years but has been forced to withdraw on six occasions.

The second seed won his opening round-robin match against Andrey Rublev but defeat against Dominic Thiem meant he faced a shootout against 2019 champion Tsitsipas to reach the semifinals.

Both players were rock solid on serve until Nadal earned the first two break points of the set in the seventh game, which he failed to convert.

Tsitsipas was again under pressure in his next service game and this time he cracked, double-faulting on break point.

Nadal pressed home his advantage, serving consecutive aces to take the set 6-4 against his 22-year-old opponent.

The Spaniard, twice a finalist at the tournament, had another chance to break in the first game of the second set but the Greek sixth seed dug himself out of danger with a searing backhand.

He then earned two set points on Nadal’s serve and levelled when the Spaniard double-faulted on the second of those.

The match took a bizarre twist at the start of the decider, with neither player able to hold serve until Nadal finally held to lead 3-1.

An over-hit forehand handed Nadal another break and he served out to take the match

Earlier on Thursday, Thiem, who had already qualified for the semifinals, slumped to a 6-2, 7-5 defeat against debutant Rublev in a dead rubber.

The third seed will face the winner of Friday’s match between Alexander Zverev and top seed Djokovic in the semifinals.

Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev has already sealed top spot in Group Tokyo 1970 and will play Nadal.

