Atiku’s son contracts coronavirus

Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar has announced that his son tested positive to coronavirus.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 General Elections, made his known via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus,” he tweeted.

According to the Wazirin Adamawa, his son has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

“The @NCDCGov (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

“I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers.

“Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he added.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 30 cases of the dreaded disease which has killed over 13,000 across the globe.