Atiku’s company sacks 46 staff on Workers’ Day

Gotel Communications, a media outfit owned by former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has sacked 46 of its staff.

Gotel Communications, located in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, is a television and radio broadcast conglomerate.

While no reason was adduced for the massive layoff, the affected staff received their sack letters on Friday (today).

The development comes months after some expatriate workers accused the company of breaching the terms of their contracts and failing to pay them several months of salaries and entitlements.

The sack letters were signed by the General Manager, Mohammed El-Yakub.

A copy of the sack letter said, “The management has decided to discontinue your services with immediate effect.

“Consequently, please be informed that your entitlements including stipend lieu of the notice will be computed and posted into your account with immediate effect.”

The incident is laced with a bit of irony as Atiku had earlier felicitated with Nigerian workers on the May Day celebration, praising them for their invaluable particularly with the coronavirus pandemic bringing economies to a standstill.

It also comes a day after Atiku, in an open letter titled ‘how to pull Nigeria from the brink’, espoused the values of diversification of the economy to provide jobs and increase output.

See attachment below:

