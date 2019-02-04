‘Atiku Will Beat Buhari in Northwest’ – Buba Galadima

The Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign organisation, Buba Galadima has said that Atiku Abubakar will defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the Northwest in next month’s presidential poll.

“I want to say that in the Northwest, namely Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna, Atiku will defeat Buhari 60 to 40 per cent on the minimum” Galadima claimed.

The PDP spokesman made the assertion as a guest on ChannelsTV, where he also said the PDP presidential candidate will divide the votes 50 to 50 with Buhari even in the president’s home state, Katsina.

Galadima also said that there is no likelihood of President Buhari defeating Atiku in the Northeast, except Borno where he opined that no elections are likely to hold because “20 local governments will be voting from Maiduguri IDP camps”.

He also said that President Buhari will lose his deposits in the Middle Belt, adding that the same feat will be experienced in the Southwest.

The PDP spokesman said he is confident that in the South-south and Southeast the opposition party will return nothing less than 85 per cent, irrespective of the mammoth crowd seen at venues of recent APC rallies.

“Every campaign that Buhari goes to in an APC controlled state, local governments are empowered with twenty to forty-five million naira to purchase people and bring them to these rallies, and suddenly Buhari starts addressing the crowd and they all disappear because they must fulfil the contract for which they were brought in.”

He claimed that in Kaduna, Atiku gathered twice the number that Buhari gathered, adding that the same feat was experienced in Kano.

“One Local Government rally by Kwankwaso is more than the global rally that was organised for Buhari after spending nearly one billion naira” Galadima said.

He also said that the present government is a government of exclusion, adding that it is a government operating on the theories of nepotism and bedevilled by corruption.

“It is shameful that somebody who rides on the issue of corruption will raise the hand of a thief, certified crook, and say this is our candidate.

“In Kano, you have seen the President raising the hand of a corrupt individual, a corrupt person that the whole nation has seen taking bribes, they are talking of corruption, that man belongs to them.”

Galadima also reacted to the recent endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by leaders of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Northern Elders Forum, Pan-Niger Delta forum, the Middle Belt Forum, and a faction of Afenifere, saying it was a clear show of unity by tribes and regions that previously do not see eye-to-eye.