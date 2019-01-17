Atiku Vows to Privatise NNPC, ‘Enrich His Friends’

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) if he gets into power.

Atiku stated this on Wednesday while addressing the business community in Lagos, adding that it’s a task that must be accomplished even if it “costs him his life.”

He said, “I am committed to privatizing NNPC, I said it.”

Atiku had previously announced that he would privatise the NNPC which has faced controversy over how it operates over the years.

Although the plan had been faulted by some at the time it was announced, the PDP candidate vowed to follow through with it if elected.

“I swear, even if they are going to kill me, I will do it,” he said.

Beyond privatising the nation’s oil corporation, Atiku believes his emergence in power will lead to prosperity.

“I am also not going to enrich members of my family but my friends.

“Are my friends not entitled to be enriched? As long as there is no element of corruption there”.