Atiku, Tinubu, Osinbajo meet in Abuja [Photos]

Some of Nigeria’s biggest politicians from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were reunited at the wedding ceremony of Mahmud Ribadu in Abuja on Saturday.

Mahmud is the son of Nuhu Ribadu, the pioneer executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and former presidential candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Some of the dignitaries who attended the wedding are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP.

Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina state, Aliyu Wammako and Ibikunle Amosun, former governors of Ogun and Sokoto, were also in attendance.

The wedding took place at the Al-Nur Mosque in Abuja.

Check out photos from the event.