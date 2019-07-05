Atiku Tenders Yobe, Niger Results as Ben Nwabueze Makes Surprise Appearance at Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the February 23 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday opened the trial at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja by tendering the results of the polls in Niger and Yobe states.

There was surprise in the courtroom when eminent constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN), made a solidarity appearance for Atiku.

Prof Nwabueze arrived the courtroom in a wheelchair and was wheeled out shortly after making his remarks.

In his remarks before taking his leave, the octogenarian noted that the generality of Nigerians believed that the presidential election was rigged but yet to find who perpetrated the rigging.

He urged the tribunal “to rise above the self-imposed shackles” in order to “find out the truth about what happened during that election”.

The trial commenced, shortly after Nwabueze left with Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), resuming as the lead counsel for the petitioners.

Uzoukwu tendered Forms EC8A, EC8B and EC8C – the polling units, wards, and local government result sheets for Niger and Yobe states.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, along with the two other respondents, Buhari and the APC, objected to the tendering of the result sheets which were all certified by the electoral body.

A total of 3,464 result sheets from the 25 local government areas of Niger State and one receipt of certification of the result sheets were admitted as exhibits.

The documents, including the receipts were admitted as P1 to P3465.

As for Yobe State, a total of 1,731 result sheets from 17 local governments, and one receipt of certification were admitted as exhibits.

The exhibits were admitted as Exhibits PY1 to PY1732.

Some PDP chiefs, including the party’s vice-president candidate, Peter Obi, were present at the proceedings, which closed at 6pm.