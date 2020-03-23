Atiku Says His Son Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Atiku Abubakar has taken to Twitter to reveal that his son has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

While the Former Vice President did not mention which of his sons contracted the viral disease, he added that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has been duly informed about the situation and that his son had been moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he tweeted.

See his tweet below: