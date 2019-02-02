Atiku, Saraki React to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Helicopter Crash

In the wake of the reported crash of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State, politicians, and other Nigerians have reached out to express their support to him.

Osinbajo confirmed that he is unhurt and also shared a video confirming that he continued with his day’s engagements after that crash.

Now, Nigerians are reaching out with their support. Politicians like Bukola Saraki, Atiku Abubakar, and many more others, have sent support to Osinbajo via social media.

I join all Nigerians in thanking Almighty God for sparing the life of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who survived a helicopter crash over Kabba, Kogi State today. https://t.co/bSLo0ahTKQ — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 2, 2019

Dear Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, I just received news of the crash of your helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State. I am happy to note however that all is well with you and your delegation. -AAhttps://t.co/N7mMjRbigq — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 2, 2019

So glad VP Yemi @ProfOsinbajo is safe. I wish him well and want him to stay alive so we can all work together as patriots to get this nation on the road to greatness. We may be in different parties and support different candidates, but he is first and foremost a human being. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) February 2, 2019

I join His Excellency, Prof @ProfOsinbajo in thanking the Almighty God for saving him and his team from any fatality in the unfortunate incident in Kogi State. I urge relevant authorities to conduct due diligence checks on all govt owned aircraft to prevent a re-occurrence. — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 2, 2019

This is the 2nd near death experience via a helicopter crash that @ProfOsinbajo has had. Once Is an accident. Twice is not a coincidence. It is a pattern. Osinbajo better watch his back! I know that some see him as an obstacle to becoming President in 2023 #OsinbajoWatchYourBack pic.twitter.com/CwrSwtI7FQ — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 2, 2019