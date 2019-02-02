Atiku, Saraki React to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Helicopter Crash

In the wake of the reported crash of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State, politicians, and other Nigerians have reached out to express their support to him.

Osinbajo confirmed that he is unhurt and also shared a video confirming that he continued with his day’s engagements after that crash.

Now, Nigerians are reaching out with their support. Politicians like Bukola Saraki, Atiku Abubakar, and many more others, have sent support to Osinbajo via social media.

