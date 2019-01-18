Atiku, Saraki Hit Washington

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Senate President Bukola Saraki have arrived Washington DC.

Atiku tweeted his first visit to the United States after 13 years via his verified Twitter account.

The former vice president, in company with the Director-General of his campaign, Saraki, said he will be meeting with US government officials during his stay in America.

“Just arrived Washington D.C for meeting with US government officials, Nigerians living in D.C metropolis and the business community,” he tweeted with his signature AA.

Just arrived Washington D.C for meeting with US government officials, Nigerians living in D.C metropolis and the business community. -AA pic.twitter.com/EafM47B83A — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 17, 2019

Saraki did not preside over the plenary on Thursday, as a result of the trip, while the PDP rally in Ogun State was also cancelled.

The Atiku campaign organisation had done all within its reach to keep the lid on this particular trip which took the polity by storm.

It is understood that the former vice president had plans to meet the US business community and Nigerians in the country.

He is expected to speak at a roundtable hosted by the US chamber of commerce and the US Africa Business Centre on Friday.