Atiku rejects deregulation, says fuel price should have gone down

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has frowned at the sudden increment of the pump price of petrol by the Nigerian government.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Atiku said the hike in fuel price does not in any way support certain claims regarding deregulation in Nigeria.

The elder statesman argued that in the US and Europe, fuel prices are far lower than they were in 2019, adding that if Nigeria truly deregulated, then fuel prices should have dropped.

This comes as petrol stations across the country increased the price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, on Thursday, September 3, with the product now selling between N157 to N162 per litre.

In his reaction to the increment, President Muhammadu Buhari blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the hike.

According to him, the downturn in Nigeria’s finances has made it difficult for the Federal Government to pay for fuel subsidy at this time.

