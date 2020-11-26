Atiku reacts to death of girl who bagged 7 As in WASSCE

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of 17-year-old Chisom Chukwuneke who bagged seven A1s in the 2019 WASSCE.

Chisom died on October, 18, 2020 in South Africa after a battle with blood cancer.

Reacting to her tragic passing, Atiku Abubakar wrote on Twitter: “As a father and grandfather, I know how painful it is to lose a child, especially one as exceptionally gifted as 17-year-old Chisom Chukwuneke. You don’t need to know her to feel the pains of her parents.

“I pray that the Almighty God will comfort and strengthen the family in these difficult times. May her soul rest in peace.”

