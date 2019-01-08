Atiku Promises to Complete all Pending Projects in Kogi

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to complete all pending projects in Kogi state if he is elected into office.

He said this during the launch of his presidential campaign in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Monday.

The former vice-president also promised to create as many jobs as necessary to tackle unemployment in the state and country as a whole.

While describing the present government as fake, he appealed for a chance for the PDP to correct the mistakes they may have made in the past.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Bukola Saraki, thanked the people of the state for turning out massively for the rally.

He encouraged them to vote for the PDP, saying the nation needs a change of leadership owing to the alarming levels of poverty, hunger and insecurity in the land.