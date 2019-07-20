Atiku, PDP Close Case at Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, have closed their case at the presidential election petitions tribunal.

Chris Uche (SAN), counsel to the petitioners, made the application at the tribunal on Friday after calling 62 witnesses.

The witnesses called to the stand by the petitioners comprised of information and communications technology (ICT) experts.

Segun Showunmi, a spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign, and Osita Chidoka, PDP agent at the national collation centre, were some of the witness the petitioners called to the stand.

However, Uche made the application to close their case after Chidoka was cross-examined by the respondents.

“Having called witnesses, and having tendered documents, we must humbly apply to close the case of the petitioners,” the PDP counsel said.

The five-man panel of judges led by Mohammed Garba granted the application and adjourned the matter till July 29.

Garba asked the respondents – Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) – to open their defence on the next adjourned date.

“Proceedings now adjourned to 29th July for the respondents to open their defence,” Garba said.

Atiku is contesting the result of the February 23 presidential election that was won by president Muhammadu Buhari.