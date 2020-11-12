Atiku mourns late ex-Ghana president, Rawlings

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has joined the people of Ghana and the entire African continent to mourn the demise of former president Jerry Rawlings.

Rawlings, 73, who had been on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for about a week, died today due to complications related to the deadly coronavirus.

Reacting to the new, Abubakar described Rawlings as an “African giant” who stood tall for the continent’s unity and resurrection.

His tweet read: “Jerry Rawlings was an African giant. His tenure as leader of Ghana remains emblematic with the restoration of that country. Even after office, he stood tall for African unity and renaissance.

“He represented a generation of leaders who gave their all for the rebirth of his country and Africa at large. I pray for a pleasant repose of his soul and console with the people of Ghana; his contemporaries and current leaders in Africa on the loss of a worthy patriot.”

Jerry Rawlings was an African giant. His tenure as leader of Ghana remains emblematic with the restoration of that country. Even after office, he stood tall for African unity and renaissance. pic.twitter.com/8nsU0OlCiU — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

