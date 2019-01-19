Atiku Meets Nigerians in the US

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with Nigerians in the United States.

Writing on his Twitter account, he said he discussed his plans and commitment to getting Nigeria working again.

“Just met with representatives of Nigerians in D.C metropolis. Discussed my plans and commitment to work with the diaspora to get Nigeria working again,” he tweeted.

The PDP candidate arrived Washington DC on Thursday evening along with the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who is also the DG of the party’s Presidential Campaign Organisation.

The trip comes amidst reports that he could not visit the US due to some allegations of corruption he was to answer for.

In reaction, the Minister for Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, during a press briefing Friday, said the Federal Government is not perturbed that he was able to secure a visa to the country.

He said Atiku could go ahead and obtain a green card but that would not save him from defeat in the forthcoming general elections.

He further stated that the former Vice President has questions to answer regarding his involvement in the collapse of the former Bank PHB.

In a swift reaction, however, Atiku in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr Phrank Shaibu, dismissed the allegation, describing it as a “cock and bull story”.

He also asked the Federal Government to bury its head in shame having failed to stop him from travelling to the US.

Furthermore, he stated that with or without a trip to the US, the PDP will dislodge the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari during next month’s election.