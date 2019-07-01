Atiku Hits Buhari’s Aide with N2.5bn Libel Suit

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has filed a N2.5 billion defamation suit against Lauretta Onochie, special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media.

Atiku filed the suit before a federal capital territory (FCT) through Mike Ozekhome (SAN), his counsel.

Onochie had tweeted that Atiku was on the watch list of security operatives in the United Arab Emirates and had travelled “to shop for terrorists in the Middle East”

Atiku emphatically denied the allegations in the tweet, saying it was “politically orchestrated solely to cause maximum damage to his high reputation” while challenging the victory of Buhari in the last presidential election.

“To say that the claimant is shopping for terrorists knowing same to be untrue and without any foundation is not only dishonest and reckless, but is calculated and politically designed to instigate security agents against him not only in the UAE, but across the world,” he said in a statement of claim accompanying the suit.

The presidential candidate of the PDP had demanded an apology, retraction and payment of N500 million compensation from Onochie “to assuage” the damage her social media post caused him.

Atiku later added that rather than show remorse, Onochie had made another derogatory publication and also published same globally online in the social and other print media against his person, on May 20.

“Atiku on UAE watchlist- Security sources Security operatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are keeping a close tab on a former Nigerian Vice Pres Atiku Abubakar who has been in the Middle East nation for several weeks now What is he doing there? Me: Shopping for Terrorists?”