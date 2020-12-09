Atiku hails TY Danjuma on 81st birthday

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma GCON FSS psc (Rtd) on his 81st birthday today.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic presidential in the 2019 elections, took to his official Twitter handle to hail Danjuma who served as Minister of Defence under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration along with Atiku.

He uploaded a picture of the birthday celebrant and hailed him for his contribution to better the lives of the most vulnerable.

He prayed God extends Danjuma’s life in good health in the service of humanity.

“Since the end of his illustrious military and administrative career, Gen. T Y Danjuma has been preoccupied with a different kind of war. He has focused on lifting the lives of the most vulnerable.

On behalf of my family, I celebrate with you and your family on your birthday. I pray for more years in good health in the service of humanity. Happy birthday, Sir,” Atiku posted.

General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma GCON FSS psc (Rtd), was Chief of Army Staff from July 1975 to October 1979 and amassed an enormous fortune through shipping and petroleum.

