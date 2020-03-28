Atiku hails Matawalle over Supreme Court victory

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday hailed the Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle ove his victory at the Supreme Court and urged him to carry on with good governance in the state.

In a ruling Friday, Nigeria’s apex court had dismissed an application for it to review its judgement on the governorship tussle by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Taking to Twitter shortly after the ruling by the apex court, Atiku said obstacles had been removed from the government going forward.

Atiku said:

“Gov @Bellomatawalle1, now that the last obstacle to your office has been set aside by the Supreme Court, I am confident that you will carry on unhindered in your hitherto laudable service to the people of Zamfara State. May the wisdom and direction of Allah be upon you.”