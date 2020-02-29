Atiku gives FG tips on tackling Coronavirus

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has advised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to be proactive in tackling the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

The first case of the killer disease was recorded in Lagos on Thursday, while 12 other countries have been hit in the last 48 hour.

In a statement on Friday, Atiku said the nation must deploy the same strategy as in the case of Ebola.

“We must call upon our experience with the Wild Ebola Virus, of which we were the first nation in the world to defeat that scourge in 2014. How did Nigeria do it? We achieved it by showing unprecedented unity,” the former vice-president said.

“The federal government of the day worked closely with the Lagos and Rivers state governments. There was complete unity, solidarity and oneness of purpose, which created an atmosphere that defeated that deadly infestation.”

The Wazirin Adamawa counselled that any tendency to blame and point fingers must be permanently suspended.

“Recently, we closed our borders as an act against economic sabotage. Perhaps now is the time to temporarily halt flights to and from any nation with a prevalence of this scourge.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election further advocated early detection facilities at our airports.

“Above all, Nigeria must not panic. Whether at government or individual levels. We have defeated Ebola before, and we can defeat this present predicament.

“This crisis is an opportunity to show that we are first and foremost Nigerians and that we have no other country but our dear fatherland, which we must work together to keep healthy and secure”, he added.