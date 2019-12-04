Atiku files N2.5bn libel suit against Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has made good his threat to institute a N2.5bn libel against a Presidential aide, Mrs Lauretta Onochie over an alleged libellous publication.

Atiku was at the Registry of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama where he formally deposed to his own witness statement on Oath before the Commissioner for Oaths to kick-start the libel suit against Onochie, an aide of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former vice-president and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019, presidential election, had in May this year threatened legal action against Onochie, who is the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media.

The legal action was in connection to a publication wherein, Onochie on her twitter handled, alleged that Atiku is on the watch list of security operatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for alleged criminal matters.

Onochie in the said publication of May 7, 2019, also accused Atiku of shopping for terrorists in the Middle East.

The PDP presidential candidate insisted that there is no iota of truth in the said publication which is beginning to affect public perception of his person, adding that, the publication since it was made has caused him national and international backlash and embarrassment as well as incalculable damages.

Atiku while challenging the victory of President Buhari in the February 23 presidential poll at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and the Supreme Court was in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) until last week when he returned to the country.

His lawyer, Mike Ozekhome confirmed the suit, while describing Onochie’s statement as not only vile and denigrating but a calculated attempt to disparage his person in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public.