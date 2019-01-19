Atiku Departs US, Heads to Abuja for Presidential Debate

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has departed from the US after his two-day visit.

TheCable reports that he is expected to land in Abuja, the nation’s capital, in time for the televised presidential debate scheduled for 7pm Nigerian time.

Atiku left the US after holding a town hall meeting with Nigerians in Washington DC, and meeting with a number of US Congressmen.

He however returns to an uncertain fate after Lai Mohammed, minister of information, on Friday said he will be grilled over his role in the collapse of former Bank PHB.

Mohammed said there is evidence that Atiku benefitted N156 million from slush funds that led to the collapse of the bank.

When Atiku returned from his Dubai trip in November 2018, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) searched his private jet, causing an uproar in the country.

Saturday’s debate is between the five leading presidential candidates. It however remains unclear if President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will be in attendance.