Atiku condemns SARS for ‘oppressing Nigerians’

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has lent his voice to the mounting criticism of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

In a series of tweets, Atiku lamented that the unit of the police force which was set up to confront violent crimes is now oppressing the Nigerian masses.

Condemning the police unit, Atiku called on government to see to their activities and have it reviewed.

He tweeted:

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the @PoliceNG was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes.

“However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses, who strive every day for a better life.

“Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have continued unabated.

“I strongly condemn their cruel actions against our people, and I urge the government to rise to the occasion and nip this monstrosity in the bud with the seriousness it deserves.

“It is expedient that the activities of SARS are reviewed to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations.”

