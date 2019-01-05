‘Atiku can only Travel to Dubai’ – Oshiomhole Taunts PDP

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says Nigeria needs a president who can travel to any part of the world.

The former governor of Edo state on Friday alleged that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), “can only travel to Dubai”, adding that conversely, President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity cannot be faulted anywhere in the world.

Oshiomhole made the remark in Jos during the flag-off of the re-election bid of Simon Lalong, Plateau state governor, saying: “We have a president whose integrity cannot be faulted anywhere in the world, but the PDP has a presidential candidate who can only travel to Dubai.

“We know our developmental partners. They are not only in Dubai and so we must vote a president that can travel to any part of the world to lure investors into the country.”

Former vice-president Atiku is considered the major challenger to Buhari in next month’s presidential election.