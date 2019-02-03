Atiku Campaigns in Abia, Seeks Traditional Rulers’ Support

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the coming elections as one of the most important polls in the history of the country.

The PDP presidential candidate said this on Saturday at a meeting with the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers.

According to the former vice president, the coming presidential election is about the future of the youth and the next generation of Nigerians, even as he has promised to develop small and medium businesses in the country.

“Participation in this election determines the future of this country; the future of our children and grandchildren,” said Atiku, who was conferred a chieftaincy title by the traditional rulers.

“Perhaps, this is one of the most important elections we are going to face as a country. Therefore, we seek your mobilisation influence in making sure that your people can know how to vote.”

The meeting had in attendance the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, as well as other leaders of the party in the state.

Atiku and his team, thereafter, headed to the venue of the party’s campaign in Umuahia, the state capital, where they appealed to relevant agencies to help ensure that the coming elections were free and fair.