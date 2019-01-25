Atiku Campaign Shuts Down Kaduna [Photos]

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took his campaign trail to Kaduna State Thursday where he was greeted by a mammoth crowd.

Addressing a packed Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Atiku said that the APC for the past three and half years of its administration was full of propaganda without fulfilling any of its promises made to Nigerians.

Also, the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign and the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki said the APC-led administration has gone to sleep, while the party’s national chairman Prince Uche Secondus said there will be no room for the APC to rig the polls.

See photos from the rally below.