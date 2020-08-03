Atalanta star Ilicic battling depression after catching wife in bed with another man

Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic is reportedly considering retirement from the game due to depression, after he caught his wife in bed with another man.

The 32-year-old attacker is said to have thought of surprising his wife in his native Slovenia, which he did, only to discover her in bed with another man.

According to reports from Italy, the skilful forward is considering hanging his boots due to depression emanating from the heartbreak and is also set to miss Atlanta’s Champions League blockbuster quarter-finals against PSG.

The former Torino attacker was on mesmerising form this season, scoring 15 goals in the just concluded campaign.

