ASUU Strike: ‘We have met all the lecturers’ demands’ – FG

Federal Government has said it has met all the demands put forward by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in its bid to bring an end to the prolonged strike action.

Addressing journalists shortly after their parley held in Abuja yesterday, Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige said that deliberations had been very fruitful.

He said that the only thing that remained was for ASUU to take the outcome of the meeting to their members for ratification and to revert to government’ with a resolution to call off the strike latest by Friday next week.

Also while corroborating the Minister’s statement, ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said that their talks were fruitful and that the union would in their usual practice, take the outcome to the members before reverting to government’ on their resolution

At the commencement of the meeting, the minister said that ASUU had submitted a written response to federal government’s offer.

The government made further adjustments in the offers made to ASUU in a determined effort to resolve the deadlock

Some of the offers made by government’ as at their last meeting, a week ago included amounts to be paid as Earned Allowances, revitalisation fund and a pledge to offset their salary arrears.

While confirming government’s position, Ngige said: “What we said in the meeting and what we agreed was that in the interim for the transition period that UTAS is being tested by NITDA and the Office of National Security Adviser for cyber security. For those transition period, ASUU members that are not yet on IPPIS will be paid through the platform with which they were paid the President compassionate COVID-19 payment done to them between the months of February and June.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

