ASUU Strike: Ngige invites lecturers for meeting

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has invited the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to a meeting over the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the union.

A statement from the Special Adviser on Media to the minister, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, said the meeting would hold on Thursday.

According to the statement, Ngige appealed to ASUU to reconsider its decision on the strike in the interest of the nation.

“Also invited to the meeting scheduled to hold at the Conference Room of the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment are the officials of the Ministries of Education and Finance as well as that of the National University Commission,” the statement read.

