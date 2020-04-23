ASUU rejects submission of BVN as condition for clearing of salary arrears

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the submission of Bank Verification Number (BVN) as a condition for payment of February and March withheld salaries of lectures in the Federal Universities.

The Federal Government on Tuesday approved the payment of February and March withheld salaries of lecturers in universities, who were yet to enrol on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

But ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, flat out rejected FG’s condition that BVN be attached.

According to him, the move may be away to get the lecturers back into the contentious IPPIS payment system.

He said: “We appreciate Mr President for doing that, however, withholding February and and March salaries was unnecessary in the first place.

“In the second place, the issue is the condition attached to it, which does not go down well with our members, which is the supply of their BVN.

“Our members are being paid in the past without asking for their BVN.

“So, we have reasons to suspect that this is an indirect way to get us back to IPPIS, which our members rejected.

“So, these are things we are going to clarify with the government whenever we are called for a meeting.”