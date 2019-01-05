ASUU Reaches Agreement with INEC over General Elections

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will allow its members works as INEC ad-hoc staff in the forthcoming elections.

This was the outcome of a meeting between the INEC and ASUU officials in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Friday.

INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu complained of being understaffed for the elections hence the need to employ youth Corp members and students in various capacities.

He also stated that 42 days is too short to train additional staff if the academia does not avail its services as they have been known to.

Reacting to the controversy over the appointment of Amina Zakari as chair of the collation centre committee, the chairman insisted that Mrs Zakari, a national commissioner is not related to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let me say categorically that she is not related to the President. She is from Jigawa State, the President is from Katsina State,” he said.

Prof Yakubu dismissed allegations that Zakari could help manipulate the outcome of the presidential election in favour of President Buhari.

“Let me state this very categorically, that the responsibility for managing the venue does not in any way involve the collation of results,” he explained.

“Under the Nigerian Constitution, I am the Chief Electoral Officer of the Federation and the Returning Officer in the presidential election. I am not going to share that responsibility with anyone in the commission.”