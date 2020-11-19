ASUU dismisses ‘fake news’ on strike action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has dissociated itself from a statement which says it has called off its strike action.

The statement which is said to have been signed by the ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi, orders all universities to resume academic activities as from November 23.

It reads in part: “The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, follow a meeting held with the Federal Government on Monday 16th, November 2020 sequel the Memorandum of Action signed between ASUU and the Federal, has on Wednesday 8th November 2020, suspended the over Seven months old strike it embarked upon sunday, 4th April, 2020.

“The action of 2020 was suspended following the signing of a Me randum of Action (MOA) in which the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) promised tore the contentious issues within a timeline that was to end in February 2021.

“Hence all schools are urged to resum full academic activities from Monday 23rd November 2020.”

See the statement ASUU posted on Twitter to alert the public that it is fake.

